Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams dismiss breakup rumours after public spat

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal has finally dismissed split rumours after he reconciles with his singer girlfriend Gracie Abrams following their public argument in January.

In the photos shared by DailyMail.com, Paul and Gracie could be seen hugging outside the Noel Coward Theatre after his appearance in A Streetcar Named Desire before heading out to a romantic dinner in Soho.

A tipster told the outlet that Paul “came out of the stage door to say hello to about 100 fans and was signing autographs”.

The onlooker revealed that Gracie was “standing on the street watching on but stayed very much back, in the shadows, so she was not noticed”.

“She kept a very low profile,” noted a tipster.

However, the source mentioned that the Normal People actor walked back into the theatre and, after the fans cleared off, he reappeared”.

According to an insider, Gracie was waiting for the actor and they went round the corner to hide.

“They were kissing and hugging before walking off arm-in-arm to dinner,” remarked a source.

Last month, The Mail on Sunday reported that the actor and the singer shocked diners by having a public spat at the restaurant Jolene in north London.

A source said at the time, “They were sitting at a table opposite each other and Paul had his head in his hands as Gracie just sat there crying.”

“She was crying so much that he then started to cry too. She got up and walked out of the restaurant while they were halfway through their meal and he was left to pay,” added an insider.