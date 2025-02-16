Taylor Swift’s bff Este Haim reveals big news after sister’s birthday bash

Este Haim shares surprising news after Taylor Swift was no-show at birthday

Este Haim shared a big life update ahead of Valentine’s day.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, February 13th, and surprised fans with an engagement news.

The eldest Haim sister shared a picture of herself showing off a diamond on her ring finger, and wearing a light blue shirt which read, “I’M TAKEN.”

It is not confirmed if Este’s fiancé, tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin popped the question right before Valentine’s day, but she revealed the big news on Thursday, the same day as her sister Danielle Haim’s star-studded birthday bash.

Levin has previously been spotted with the Summer Girl rockstar at several events including the Kansas City Chiefs game and U.S. Open with her close pal Taylor Swift.

While the pop superstar has not yet reacted to her bff’s engagement news, the Haim sisters were seen with her at the Super Bowl game last weekend.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker was also notably absent from Danielle's birthday party.

Speaking about her friendship with Swift in an earlier interview, Este said, “She's a true genius, and she's also, like, the best friend and the best hang.”