Kim Kardashian gives sneak peek into her SNL 50 appearance

Kim Kardashian has recently offered sneak peek into her appearance at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special.

The reality star took to Instagram Story and revealed the much-anticipated SNL show to celebrate the long-running sketch comedy series.

Before SNL special, Kim displayed her attire she showed off her legs in a pair of nude high-heel leggings.

In the short clip, the SKIMS founder panned the camera to her dressing room door, which displayed her name.

Meanwhile, Kim would also reunite with ex Pete Davidson at SNL where their romance blossomed as they both return to show for its 50th anniversary special.

Kim, who remained silent about Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's split, expressed her fears for her and her ex-husband's four children.

Pete reportedly confirmed his SNL attendance during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Pete and Kim linked back in November 2021 as they made headlines after sharing a kissing scene during an Aladdin magic carpet ride skit.

“It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing,” said Kim on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

However, Pete and Kim started dating one month later, with Pete getting four tattoos dedicated to Kim, which he later had removed.

Besides Kim, several stars would make appearances on the special, including Jon Hamm, David Spade and Aidy Bryant who were spotted at the show rehearsal on February 15.