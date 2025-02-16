Dua Lipa, Callum Turner serve up silly faces on his birthday

Dua Lipa offered a glimpse into her rumoured fiance Callum Turner’s 35th birthday.

On Saturday, February 15, the Levitating singer posted two funny and fresh selfies on her Instagram Stories one day after Valentine's Day.

In the first image of the collage, the lovebirds flashed broad smiles for the camera as she sat on his lap. The second photo captures a hilarious moment as they pull silly faces together.

"Happy Birthday to my favourite person in the world," Lipa, 29, captioned the hilarious photo with the birthday boy.

In addition, on February 14, she posted a carousel of random snapshots on her social media feed. Among the series of photos, there was a blurry selfie with the Fantastic Beast actor.

The candid capture was followed by a snapshot of a cake adorned with cherries and topped with candles.

The One Kiss singer and the Masters of the Air actor, who were first romantically linked in January 2024 after being spotted slow dancing at an afterparty for Turner’s film, went public with their relationship in July 2024

More recently, the couple has sparked engagement rumours. While neither has confirmed the speculation, it began when Lipa posted holiday pictures in December 2024 featuring glimpses of a chunky diamond ring.