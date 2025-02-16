Prince Harry viewed as more of a celebrity than a royal: Report

A former royal butler, Grant Harrold, has expressed his disappointment with Prince Harry's life in the US, stating that the public's perception of him has shifted significantly.

Harrold, who previously served the royal family, shared his thoughts with GB News, highlighting the inconsistency in the Sussexes' behaviour.

"They keep stressing they want their privacy and they want to be left alone but then the next minute they're doing these documentaries and people are in their homes. It's causing a lot of confusion, which I think is frustrating people," Harrold said.

Despite this, Harrold noted that many royal enthusiasts still hold Prince Harry in high regard, saying, "a lot of people still have a lot of love for Harry."

Reflecting on Harry's decision to step down from royal duties, Harrold admitted, "It's really difficult to pinpoint why and how it's all kind of gone so badly wrong."

He recalled the expectations surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage, saying, "That's not what has happened. Initially, I think everybody thought 'we'll see what happens'."

A recent survey by Ipsos has shed light on the public's perception of Prince Harry, with only 21% of participants considering him more a member of the royal family than a celebrity.

The survey revealed that 40% of respondents view him as more of a celebrity, while 20% see him as both a royal and a celebrity.

The survey also found that 43% of respondents hold a negative opinion of Prince Harry, compared to 15% for Prince William. Additionally, 54% of respondents viewed Meghan Markle unfavorably, in contrast to the 12% who held a similar view of the Princess of Wales.

Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pursued various commercial ventures, including Meghan's lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

However, Prince Harry's visits to the UK have been infrequent, primarily limited to private trips and his recent legal battle with the publisher of The Sun, which was settled in January.