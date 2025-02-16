Kim Kardashian breaks silence on her divorce with Kanye West for first time

Kim Kardashian is thinking back on her breakup with Kanye West.

In an open discussion with sister Khloe Kardashian on The Kardashians, Kim talked about the challenges of her split, over three years after the SKIMS founder and Yeezy designer finalised their divorce.

Following Khloe's disclosure of her breakup with Lamar Odom, Kim informed her sister that she understood what it's like to feel like there was no choice but to begin a new chapter in life.

“That’s the hardest part, I’ve been there, when you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality,” Kim said during the recent episode, “and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back—but you can’t live with the new person. I get it."

The mother of North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 5, stated that her decision to split after six years of marriage was not made lightly.

“It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of your personal reasons, but circumstances change that force your marriage to end,” she added in a confessional.

“I’ve been there, Khloe’s been there, and so when you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want—but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”

She has already talked about dealing with the fallout from the couple's split.

"Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard," the 44-year-old told GQ in November 2023. "You want to be sensitive because they're just kids, and it's hard to go through no matter what age."

She added, "You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It's okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side."