‘A Complete Unknown’ star Monica Barbaro reveals co-stars’ Oscars reaction

Monica Barbaro shares co-stars’ reaction to Oscar nomination

Monica Barbaro, who played Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown, revealed her Top Gun: Maverick co-stars’ reaction to her recent Oscar nomination.

As soon as her Oscar nomination was announced on January 23rd, Barbaro shared that her Top Gun co-stars’ “group chat just blew up.”

The 34-year-old actress told People Magazine on Saturday, February 15th, that her co-stars’ reaction was “really exciting.” “They're just super supportive and thrilled.”

Barbaro starred as Navy pilot LT Natasha "Phoenix" Trace in the 2022 Top Gun sequel starring Tom Cruise, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, and more.

When asked about the rumours regarding Top Gun 3, the actress responded, “I've heard of it. I really can't say anything about that, but I would if I could.”

Barbaro has heaped on award nominations for her work in the Bob Dylan biopic, including two nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, scheduled to take place on February 23rd.

“The probability of even getting to [act] for a living is just really low, and so I constantly just try to remind myself of that. I haven't wrapped my head around it,” said the Oscar nominee.