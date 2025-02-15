Millie Bobby Brown gives new title to husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates her first Valentine's Day with husband after their May 2024 nuptials

Millie Bobby Brown tuned into her first Valentine’s Day since her and Jake Bongiovi's May 2024 nuptials with some extra love.

Showing off adoration for her husband, the Stranger Things star took to her Instagram account on Friday, February 14, to post a never-before-seen photo from her wedding albums.

The new photo captured the couple sharing a warm hug in a romantic setting, while a group of musicians performed live music on a stage adorned with fully bloomed red roses.

Not only did the Enola Holmes actress treat her fans with a rare photo, but she also gave her beloved husband a new title on lover’s day: "The Most Handsome Husband."

"Happy valentines to the most handsome husband that’s ever lived. I love you more than anything," she captioned the lovely snapshot with a red heart emoji.

The Damsel actress’ love-filled confession came a few hours after her husband shared a video from their wedding festivities, including releasing two white pigeons during their cruise trip.

"Happy valentines day my beautiful wife. I love you so much [red heart emoji]," the model penned for his wife.

Brown, 20, commented under his post, "best moment ever. obsessed with u [love letter emoji]."

For the unversed, the Modern Family alum and the son of Legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2024. They also hosted a grand wedding ceremony in September of that year.