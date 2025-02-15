Kanye West responds to resurfacing $250k scandalous tape

Kanye West breaks silence on alleged leaked footage scandal

Kanye West has spoken up as his scandalous tape drama resurfaces over social media.

The 47-year-old disgraced rapper took to social media and made a joke out of a serious situation.

“THAT WAS A FUN NIGHT CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AGAIN,” the Carnival singer wrote via X, on Saturday, February 15th.

The tweet came in response to the Hollywood fixer Kevin “KB” Blatt took to social media to “teach a lesson” to the Heartless rapper after his antisemitic rant on social media.

Blatt took to Instagram on Thursday, February 13th, and shared a picture of younger West sitting on a hotel bed, and wrote, “Hey @ye Remember that s-- tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 … in Vegas?

The media personality told Page Six that he wished to teach the disgraced rapper a lesson through his social media threats. “I think he needs to learn a little lesson that the next doctor he goes to, the next lawyer he goes to, you just never know who might be Jewish. I’m just sick of seeing [his antisemitic rants],” he said.

“I just think it’s time to get rid of this guy. It’s time to finally have a full colonic of Kanye West,” Blatt continued.

The resurfaced s—tape was allegedly first discovered in 2012 when West was dating his first wife Kim Kardashian, and he paid the huge sum of $250k to have it concealed.