Meghan Markle sends strong message with bold love gesture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proving their bond is unshakable as they continue to put on a united front, despite spending Valentine’s Day apart.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a strong public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Canada, marking their first joint event in months.

The couple shared affectionate moments throughout the event, from hand-holding during the opening ceremony to a rare public kiss, reinforcing their commitment to one another.

However, duty called, and Meghan, 43, returned to California earlier this week while Harry, 40, remained to fulfill his obligations at the Games, which he founded in 2014. Despite the distance, Meghan made sure to send a heartfelt message to her husband.

On Valentine’s Day, she took to social media to share an intimate snapshot of the couple kissing after a meal. She followed it up with a sweet family moment, posting a video of herself with their children, Archie and Lilibet, playfully chopping strawberries into heart shapes.

A source told OK! magazine that Meghan’s public display was no coincidence. “She wants the world to know she and Harry are stronger than ever,” the insider shared. “Despite the speculation, they are a happy and deeply connected couple.”

The Invictus Games hold special significance for Harry and Meghan, as it was at the 2017 event in Toronto where they made their first public appearance as a couple. Now, years later, they continue to embrace their shared mission while balancing their personal and professional lives across continents.

As the Games wrap up, Harry is expected to depart Canada following the closing ceremony, reuniting with Meghan and their children in Montecito soon after. Until then, Meghan’s public gestures have left no doubt—her love for Harry remains as strong as ever.