Prince Harry gives Meghan Markle new tension with telling gestures

Prince Harry has sparked reactions with his telling gestures as he appears more carefree than ever in his wife Meghan Markle's absence during his Invictus Games event in Canada.

A body language expert has shared surprising details as Harry demonstrated a distinct shift in his behavior while Meghan is away.

"After being love-bombed by his wife for several days, Harry must have felt the chill of the icy Canadian slopes rather keenly as he emerged to work the Games alone here," Judi James told the Mirror.

The expert went on explaining: "He seems to be a subtler presence without his wife, posing at the back of this group rather than showboating in the middle, almost looking low-key in his grey knitted cap.

"His chats look a little less upbeat here. His smile is still in place, but he looks a little less assured and up for playful fun."

The Duke also received praise from his fans admirers for his positive approach to put the spotlight more on the competitors and fans.

On the other hand, In Meghan's company, Harry seemingly appeared to make her happy, getting the spotlight for his bond with the Duchess, who missed no opportunity to steal the limelight with kiss and other romantic gestures at the event.

Harry's sense of humour also return to him when Meghan left Canada for the US., with the prince leaving attendees at a breakfast event cracking up with a risqué joke about snowmen.

The Duke told the gag after former US marine Michael Harrold urged him to tell his best dad joke at the event, which was attended by competitors from Team USA.