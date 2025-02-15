King Charles gives nod to Prince Harry's Invictus Games

King Charles seemingly honoured his son Prince Harry's Invictus Games with a new move.

The official Instagram account of the royal family shared a video of a warm interaction between Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Hitchins and the monarch at Buckingham Palace.

The statement alongside the video reads, "Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Hitchins, Commanding Officer 2nd Battalion @theparachuteregiment, tells BFBS Forces News about his royal recognition during a special reception at Buckingham Palace."

"The 2 PARA CO first met the King in 2006 on his return from Afghanistan and described the invitation as 'a huge honour.'"

Importantly, the video featured on the royal family's page was shared by BFBS Forces News, which follows the Duke of Sussex's Invictus Games account on Instagram.

Not only that, the soldier was seen talking to the King about his deployment in Afghanistan, where Harry also performed his duty.

It has been said that the King gave a nod to Harry's passion project with his latest gesture.

It is pertinent to mention that the Prince also opened up about his return to the UK during an interview amid the ongoing games.

In 2027, the Invictus Games will be taking place in Birmingham. Referring to that, Harry told People, "I know the U.K. is looking forward to having the Games back, to where it started, in just over a couple of years."