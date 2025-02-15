Kim Kardashian’s sister Khloe makes honest confession amid Lamar Odom reunion

Khloe Kardashian makes shocking claim about marital life with Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian, the Good American co-founder, made some honest confession regarding her marital life with her former partner, Lamar Odom.

During the February 6 episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians which featured the ‘emotional reunion’ of the two after almost a decade, the 40-year-old gave a startling revelation.

Kim Kardashian’s sister had filed for divorce from the American former professional basketball player in December 2013, but rescinded the divorce papers later to help him recover from his drug addiction.

In 2016, the reality star got to know that the 45-year-old had started doing drugs again leaving her furious and enraged.

While reuniting her former partner on the show, Tristan Thompson’s ex revealed that she had punched Odom in the face.

“I punched you in the face, and I shattered everything in that house,” Khloe narrated the harrowing incident.

She even further mentioned that she had to help Odom learn to walk again and change his diapers after his recovery from the addiction.

In reaction to Khloe horrific reecount, Odom responded with remorse though with no recollection of their argument, “I’m not dismissing that. … That sh**t shouldn’t have happened.”

For the unversed, the world-famous momager Kris Jenner’s daughter tied the knot with the two-time NBA champion in September 2009, after just a month into dating.

The two did not have any children during their seven years of marriage.