Tom Cruise’s obsession to reshoot stunt scenes make Christopher McQuarrie ‘puke’

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' is set to release May 21

Director Christopher McQuarrie has admitted that he gets extremely stressed when it comes to shooting action packed stunt scenes with Tom Cruise.

Cruise is obsessed with performing most his deadly stunt scenes all by himself and he wants them to picture perfect. Therefore, he is fond of re-shooting an act multiple times which makes the director terrified.

Without mentioning the actual scene of the upcoming Mission: impossible sequel, McQuarrie said, "[Cruise] approached me to do number 20.”

He recalled that he had to stop him from re-shooting that scene, “You're done. Do not anger the gods.'"

"There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain," the 56-year-old stated,

As per the reports of Screen Rant, Mission: Impossible 8 have action scenes, which Tom had never done before. “Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before”, Jack Reacher director added.

In a statement, he further said that the retakes make him want to puke due to stress.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to come out globally on May 21, 2025.