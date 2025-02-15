Prince Harry talks Archie, Lilibet’s public appearance for major event

Prince Harry got candid about a decision that he has taken for his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for their future appearance.

The Duke of Sussex got candid in a conversation about the future of Invictus Games iterations and the plans he has for the involvement of his children.

Harry, who is continuing the Games in Canada after Meghan Markle returned to California, shared that Archie and Lilibet would eventually be getting a firsthand experience of the event.

In an interview, Harry was asked by Town & Country magazine about bring the young royals to the sporting event.

“Absolutely,” he told the outlet. “I’d love for them to experience the Invictus spirit firsthand one day.”

He continued, “Right now, they’re still young, but we already talk about the importance of resilience, community, and service — everything Invictus represents.”

The next iteration of the Games are to come to a “full-circle” as they will be returning to UK, to take place in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Harry is pursuing his police protection case in against the UK Home Office, before he can bring his family to his home country.

In 2027, Archie is expected to be eight and Lilibet will be six. It is possible that Harry plans on bringing his children to not only experience Invictus, but also to reconcile with the royal family, especially King Charles.

The monarch is reportedly eager to meet his grandchildren. It remains to be seen if 2027 will be the year the family finally reunites.