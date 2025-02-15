Prince Andrew gives bad news to Beatrice, Eugenie despite desperate pleas

Prince Andrew has once again caused significant tension in his family, particularly for his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, despite their desperate pleas.

The Duke of York received a warning and a massive bill to do the maintenance work at his disputed massive royal residence, the Royal Lodge.

For the unversed, in 2003, the Prince signed a 75-year lease with the crown estate, making him responsible for maintaining the big property which is in a terrible state at the moment since King Charles stopped sending financial support to his brother.

As per GB, a property expert Terry Fisher told the People's Channel, "Without regular attention, overgrowth can quickly spiral out of control, requiring professional intervention to restore order."

He explained, "Maintaining 21 acres of gardens at a property like Royal Lodge would typically require a dedicated team of four to six gardeners, depending on the complexity of the landscaping."

Speaking of the expenses, Terry shared, "Costs can vary, but hiring experienced gardeners could range from £30,000 to £40,000 annually per gardener, meaning the total annual maintenance bill could easily exceed £150,000."

Notably, these comments came after a royal expert Arthur Edwards told The Sun that Beatrice and Eugenie desperately want their father Andrew to change for a better future.