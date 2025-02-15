Liam Payne's girlfriend remembers singer on Valentine's Day: 'Signs are real'

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and others attended Liam's funeral

Kate Cassidy can’t control her emotions as she spends her first Valentine’s Day without late boyfriend, Liam Payne.

Liam and Kate were dating each other for the past two years prior to his death. They even had plans of marrying each other soon.

But before it could happen, the former One Direction vocalist died on October 16, 2024.

This is her first Valentine’s with Payne; hence, she paid an extremely emotional and heartwarming tribute to her partner.

Taking it to her Instagram, the 25-year-old shared two stories. One of them included a picture of photo frame consisting of a few memorable pictures of the duo with ‘444 LP and KC’ written on it.

Kate’s best friend gifted it to her as she mentioned: “Couldn’t ask for a better best friend. This valentines gift is so special @alexandradimaria.”

Meanwhile, the Internet personality also shared another picture to remember the Teardrops singer.

“Came across this when I first woke up while checking my notifications… Liam and I were seeing the northern lights exactly a year ago for valentines.”

“I never deleted this app since, signs are real. 444. Happy Valentines Liam”, she concluded.

The 31-year-old was visiting Argentina with Kate before his death. The duo went there to attend Niall Horan’s concert.

Payne suddenly passed away after falling down the balcony of the CasSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.