Christopher Nolan ‘The Odysseys’ movie adds new cast member

Mia Goth joins the ever-growing cast of 'The Odysseys'

Christopher Nolan’s The Odysseys star-studded cast welcomed another member.

According to the Variety, Mia Goth, known for her role in Marvel's Blade, will join an ensemble cast alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that Goth’s role may not include any dialogue, as the Oscar-winning director is known for casting exceptionally skilled actors in even the smallest supporting roles.

As per the outlet, Goth could be playing the role of siren, the human-like creature with an enchanting voice that beguiled sailors to their watery death.

The Odyssey is an ancient epic Greek poem written by Homer and follows the story of King Odysseus on his 10-year long journey to his kingdom after the Trojan War.

Universal, the film’s distributor, said in December that the film is a "mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time."

Previously, Variety also confirmed that the Sicily Island is one of the filming locations, possibly for Odysseus’ wanderings in the original story.

The Odysseys is slated to release in theatres on July 17th, 2026.