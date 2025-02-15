Hailey Bieber addresses relationship rumours with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber recently shared a relatable meme on Instagram that addressed the ups and downs of her relationship with husband Justin Bieber.

On Valentine's Day, February 14, the 28-year-old supermodel posted a cartoon video of the grey cat from Tom & Jerry's running across the floor, tightening his fists and squinting his eyes in fury, to her Instagram Story.

The clip was accompanied by a caption that read, "When you're mad at him, and he says come here, baby." However, Hailey added her own adorable twist to the meme by including two heart emojis above the video.

In addition to sharing the humorous meme, Hailey also reposted Justin's sweet tribute to her on Valentine's Day.

The 30-year-old Grammy winner had shared a photobooth image of the couple against a white backdrop, captioned "HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS."

Notably, the couple's 5-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, was not included in their Valentine's Day posts. This decision is in line with Hailey's previous statement to The Sun, where she expressed her reluctance to draw attention to their child.

She had said, "I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."