Pete Davidson regrets joining 'showbiz'

Pete Davidson blames 'showbiz' for effecting his 'mental health''

Saturday Night Live famed Pete Davidson has expressed his disappointment with the entertainment industry.

According to the Dog Man actor now believes that he made a wrong choice career wise. He says showbiz was the wrong business to go into.

Pete rose to fame after joining SNL in 2014. While revisiting his original audition clip, he confessed that the way he feels about his mental health now is due to his incorrect decision.

The Suicide Squad actor said that he did not know how tough it would be to work in in this business.

The American comedian and actor stated: "The innocence in my eyes made me so sad. Showbiz is so tough, and I didn’t know how tough it was.”

“I picked the wrong business to have a mental illness and go into. I’m one of the most insecure and sad people ever, and I picked the most insecure, sad business to go into”, Davidson explained to Page Six.

Besides his filmography and shows, Pete has been a part of the limelight for a quite a while for his much-talked relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Prior to her split with Kanye West, Kim dated The Rookie actor for sometime. Later, he also got engaged to Ariana Grande for a brief period.