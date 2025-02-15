Maya Hawke recalls getting harsh criticism from Hollywood director

Maya Hawke talks about far-fetched beauty standards in Hollywood

Maya Hawke did not appreciate being judged on her facial features as she called out a Hollywood director.

In the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused, the Stranger Things star shared a surprising comment she had received on her physical appearance.

"A director told me actually, I think it was a producer, but they were in cahoots told me I looked prettier with my mouth closed and that I should close my mouth after I speak more often."

Explaining why she sometimes lets her mouth hang open, the Do Revenge actress explained that she does it "depending on what character I’m playing."

She noted that "jaw tension and mouth tension is so important to express what kind of person you are."

"Where you leave that, I think, is really important," she continued. "And I was really upset about being told that I should close my mouth more to look prettier, because I was playing a character that was distinctly unselfconscious."

Hawke said that the character she was playing was supposed to be "unselfconscious" and not concerned with looking pretty.

"So it was clearly just a desire of the aesthetic of the thing, and I was annoyed about it," she said.

The actress did not reveal the director or producer who made the comment.

Hawke will soon be returning in the highly-anticipated season fifth and final season of Stranger Things, expected to release in late 2025.