Liam Payne's close friend Roger Nores says singer 'knew he needed help'

Liam Payne was part of 'One Direction' from 2010 to 2016

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne took help for his addiction problem month before his death.

According to his friend Roger Nores, the late singer was 'sanctioned for 90 days after suffering an overdose a few months ago'.

Liam’s friend opened: “Originally, they tried to have him sectioned for 90 days.

“That ended up getting cut down to 30 days. But Liam talked his way out after just three.”

The 31-year-old had a severe drug and alcohol addiction and as per Roger, Payne knew that 'he needed help for it'.

The Teardrops singer successfully became sober months before his tragic passing. Roger says that he even started looking after himself.

“He did four months sober. Liam then began to go to the gym every day. He was really looking after himself”, Nores told Daily Mail.

He further expressed: “And it wasn’t easy. He required 24-hour attention. Anyone who’s looked after an addict knows that it isn’t straightforward.”

“It was draining, but I wanted to do it – that’s what friends are for. After four months, I truly believed he had turned a corner”, the pop star’s friend continued.

Liam passed away after from the third floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina on October 16, 2024.