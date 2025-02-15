Max Greenfield, wife Tess Sanchez ‘were not invited’ to daughter's 15th birthday

Max Greenfield and wife Tess Sanchez with kids

Max Greenfield and wife Tess Sanchez “were not invited” to daughter Lily’s 15th birthday party.

The actor embraced the realities of parenting a teenager—even when it means being left off the guest list.

The New Girl star, 45, recently attended the Netflix premiere of Running Point at The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, where he shared that his daughter Lilly had just turned 15.

However, while she celebrated the milestone with friends, Greenfield and his wife, Tess Sanchez, were absent from the celebration.

"We had a fun dinner for her. We had a couple dinners, but she went out with her friends. We were not invited," Greenfield told PEOPLE, jokingly adding,

"We paid for it, but we weren't invited. I don't know how that works."

Greenfield and Sanchez share two children: Lilly, 15, and Ozzie, 9.

Fans have frequently seen Greenfield and his daughter together on TikTok, where they took part in viral trends and dance videos. However, the actor admitted that the recent TikTok ban temporarily put a halt to their social media activity.

"I was fine with it going away," he said. "I was like, 'Okay, here we go.' And I was like, 'Alright, let's put this to bed.' But then it came back four hours later, and now I'm like, 'What the f--- do we do next?' "

While he hasn’t fully returned to the platform just yet, Greenfield hinted that he might reconsider. "I haven't reinvested yet, but maybe I will," he added.

Despite missing out on Lilly’s party, it seems Greenfield is taking teenage independence in stride—while still keeping his signature humor intact.