Khloé Kardashian reveals special nickname son Tatum calls Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian on son Tatum and mom Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian seems amazed by the one thing her son Tatum does same as her late father Robert Kardashian.

The Kardashian believes her 2-year-old son shares a remarkable resemblance to Robert Kardashian.

In the Feb. 13 episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 40, opened up about the unique bond between Tatum—whom she welcomed via surrogacy—and her dad.

Unlike the other Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren, Tatum does not refer to Kris Jenner by her well-known nickname, "Lovey." Instead, he has a special name for her that holds deep significance.

“I swear he’s my dad,” Kardashian said in the episode. “It’s so interesting. He calls my mom honey and my dad used to call my mom honey. No one has asked him to call my mom honey, at least not that I know of.”

During the episode, Kardashian also shared an emotional reflection on her experience bonding with Tatum, noting that her connection with him was different from the one she had with her 6-year-old daughter, True.

"I do think it was a storm of either traumas or emotions. I mean, I knew he was my son and I loved him and I took care of him, but I just did not have that instinctual feeling that I had with True instantly," she said.

Kardashian has previously spoken about the challenges of connecting with Tatum after his birth through surrogacy. However, as she continues to navigate motherhood, she recognizes the special moments and signs that make her bond with him even more meaningful.