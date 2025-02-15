Oscars Best Actress nominee Mikey Madison reveals major career plans

Mikey Madison dishes on future plans after ‘Anora’ success

Mikey Madison, who is nominated for this year’s Oscars, got candid on her future career plans.

The 25-year-old actress shared that she has been receiving many exciting offers since her movie Anora rose to great critical acclaim last year.

The Oscar nominee said, “There are some things that I am really excited about and have my fingers crossed,” in conversation with People Magazine on Friday, February 14th.

“My biggest dream is to continue a career in film. And so, I'm really hopeful that this year I'll get to keep doing that,” she continued.

The Scream actress added that the 2024 film “really changed the way that I want to make movies, and really changed how I want to feel when I'm working on something. I'm really just chasing this, I don't know, this very specific feeling, this joy.”

When asked about her list of movies she would be interested in doing, Madison responded, “I want to do a Western or something.”

She went on to share that although she is looking forward to many exciting projects, she also hopes to live in the moment and enjoy her career. “I've gotten a lot of advice. I think just to try to stay present, not take yourself too seriously, is advice I think I consistently keep getting.”

The first-time nominee is up for Best Actress award in the Oscars, stands with Demi Moore for The Substance, Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here and Karla Sofía Gascon for Emilia Perez.