Prince Harry looks relaxed at Invictus Games after Meghan’s exit

Prince Harry appeared relaxed and at ease as he spent time with friends following Meghan Markle’s departure from the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, was spotted enjoying drinks and sharing laughter with his mates after Meghan returned to California to be with their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

Observers noted a shift in Harry’s demeanour, with royal biographer Phil Dampier suggesting glimpses of his former carefree self resurfaced.

“Harry looks happier and more at ease on his own,” Dampier remarked, adding that Meghan’s presence sometimes puts him in her shadow.

Harry has long been passionate about the Invictus Games, an event he founded to honour wounded service members.

His solo appearances at recent engagements have fuelled ongoing speculation about a growing "professional separation" between the Duke and Duchess.

While Meghan and Harry have presented a united front at numerous public events, some royal commentators have questioned the authenticity of their displays of affection.

However, Harry’s most recent outing suggests he is relishing moments of independence, particularly in a setting where he feels most comfortable.