Prince William, Kate Middleton test Meghan Markle's patience with thinly-veiled dig

Prince William, Kate Middleton tests Meghan Markle's patience with thinly-veiled dig

Kate Middleton and Prince William left fans baffled with their unexpected move on lovers' day as they seemingly teased lonely Meghan Markle with their adorable Valentine’s Day post.

The Prince and Princess of Wales told the world how much they love to each other as they showed off public display of affection amid Harry and Meghan's temporarily separation.

The much-loved royal couple's move sparked a hilarious debate on social media, with some users thinking it seems like a blow to Meghan, who wasn't with Harry on Valentine's Day as she returned to Montecito, leaving the Duke Harry alone in Canada for the Invictus Games.

William and Kate's official social media accounts have released a PDA filled photo of the couple on Valentine’s Day. In the picture, the Prince is seen affectionately kissing on a gleeful Princess.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recent public appearances are a contrast to the ones in the past. The royals, who are next in line to be the King and Queen of England, always maintained a stoic composure in public and were far from being publicly affectionate.

However, a royal etiquette expert Myka Meier, who’s also the founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, told People magazine that there is “no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA.”

She explained that the couple’s restraint is likely because they are representatives of the British Monarchy.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle once claimed she's a 'sucker' for Valentine's Day, adding: 'I Am My Own Funny Valentine'

"This Valentine's Day, I will be with friends, running amock through the streets of New York," the former Suits star wrote in an unearthed blog post from 2015.