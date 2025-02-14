Prince Harry has taken a stunning step to rebuild bridges with the British public in absence of his wife Meghan Markle at his ongoing Invictus Games event.

The Duke of Sussex supported the UK in their bid to secure a gold medal at the Invictus Games in Vancouver on Thursday, sitting in the front row alongside former British military personnel for the closely contested match.

King Charles III's youngest son expressed his love Britons with his act during the post-match celebrations, sharing a touching moment with Team UK competitor Amanda Pye, greeting her with a kiss on the cheek.

The meaningful interaction came days after Harry raised eyebrows with his way to praise Canadians for their hospitability.

However, Team France clinched the gold medals after beating Team UK in a thrilling wheelchair rugby final.

Harry was little upset to see the thriller as his country team held a narrow 11-10 lead at half-time but ultimately had to settle for silver.

The Duke suddenly returned to his spirits and presented the gold medals to the winners. Harry seemingly justified with his wife and his royal relatives as he also watched Team USA secure bronze with a 27-20 victory over Australia in the third-place playoff.

He was also enjoyed moments with former New Zealand rugby captain Richie McCaw, who led the All Blacks to two World Cup victories.