Dua Lipa leans on fiancé Callum Turner amid heartbreaking news

Callum Turner comforts Dua Lipa following tragic news

Dua Lipa is healing from the grief of losing one of her beloved ones, with the support of her fiancé, Callum Turner

The same day she reacted to the death of the Duolingo Owl, the Levitating singer stepped out with the Masters of The Air star for a date night to lighten up her mood.

Just Jared reported on Wednesday, February 12, that the alleged newly engaged couple was spotted at Chiltern Firehouse, enjoying an intimate date night in London, England.

Lipa, 29, was rocking a long maroon leather coat adorned with a furry neckline while her locks were pulled back neatly.

Meanwhile, Turner, 34, opted for a casual outfit featuring a black shirt with blue pants and a navy blue jacket.

The lovebirds' latest outing comes hours after the One Kiss hitmaker took to her X, formerly Twitter, account to give a fitting response after the green bird’s death.

"Til’ death duo part," she wrote a brief caption as she reposted the official statement of the language learning app about the death of their mascot.