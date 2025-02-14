Tom Sandoval gets destroyed by his own words: ‘Girls are better cheaters’

Tom Sandoval's slip of tongue landed him in hot water.

According to People, during a Traitors roundtable in the February 12 episode, the group wanted to test the "coffin theory" that one of the people in the caskets earlier this season has to be a Traitor.

After Jeremy Collins and Nikki Garcia left the game, only Ciara Miller remained, becoming the centre of everyone’s suspicion.

While the group was deciding, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared his two cents: "Generally speaking, historically, girls are better cheaters than guys, just because they have better social…."

The rest of the cast was not spared another second to jump on him, with Danielle Reyes exclaiming, "That came out of your mouth."

"I said, Traitors! I meant to say, Traitors!" Sandoval, 42, corrected himself. However, his remark had already raised eyebrows considering his history.

He infamously cheated on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years, with his Vanderpump Rules castmate Rachel Leviss.

"You said, cheater!" Big Brother’s Britney Haynes reminded him, prompting the reality TV star to admit that "Guys are obviously much more likely to cheat. I fully get that."

"We know, you know," Ciara, 28, kept insisting, while Bachelorette Gabby Windey suggested, "Everybody vote for Tom."

Sandoval continued to apologise and kept emphasising that he "meant Traitors," to which Sam Asghari advised him, "Don’t dig yourself deeper."

Britney Spears’s ex-husband then turned the conversation back to going after Ciara.