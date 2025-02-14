Julia Roberts and Luca Guadagnino team up for thriller 'After the Hunt'

Amazon MGM Studios has secured a prime awards season spot for the thriller film After the Hunt, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The movie, starring Julia Roberts alongside Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny, will debut in limited theaters on October 10, expanding to more theaters the following week.

This strategic release positions the film for awards consideration, while also avoiding direct competition with Universal's The Black Phone 2 and Lionsgate's Good Fortune, both slated for nationwide release on October 17.

From Imagine Entertainment, Following the Hunt centres on a college professor (Roberts) who must face her own troubled history after a well-known student (Edebiri) accuses one of her coworkers (Garfield).

Nora Garrett wrote the screenplay, which Guadagnino directed. Guadagnino, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum are producing. After bringing the script to the production business, Imagine's Mandelbaum collaborated with CAA to secure Roberts and Guadagnino.

Following the Hunt, Guadagnino rejoins Amazon MGM Studios, the same studio that last year produced his Zendaya-starring movie Challengers. Suspiria (2018), Bones and All (2022), Queer (2024), and Call Me by Your Name (2017) are some of his other works as a director.

Roberts recently starred with George Clooney in the Universal romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise and with Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke in the Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind, which released last year.