Robert Pattinson shares major update about ‘The Batman Part II’

Robert Pattinson has recently dished out interesting details about The Batman Part II.

Speaking to Variety at the Mickey 17 world premiere in London, the Twilight star revealed that The Batman Part II “will begin production at the end of this year”.

As far as plot details are concerned, Robert admitted that he “knows what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone”

“It’s like, it’s very cool. It’s very exciting,” stated an insider.

While talking about the movie’s delay, Robert noted that everything “feels so long ago because COVID erased three years ago”.

The Tenet actor confirmed after the movie’s release date had been delayed from October 2, 2026 to October 1, 2027 by Warner Bros.

Batman II director Matt Reeves told Deadline at the Golden Globes that the movie would begin filming at some point in 2025.

Earlier, speaking at Orlando’s fan convention MegaCon, Andy Serkis talked about the project, “I am as hungry for it as you all are. Matt told me the story of The Batman 2, and I was so excited for it.”

While discussing about the movie, Matt mentioned, “We’re doing something that continues where the story came from and something I hope people are really surprised by.”

Matt’s first dark chapter in the franchise garnered $800M for Warner Bros and received positive reviews as well as three Oscar nominations.

Meanwhile, Robert will next start filming Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey movie.