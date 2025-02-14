King Charles set to spoil Prince Harry's plan with Archie, Lilibet reunion

King Charles sets to spoil Prince Harry's plan with Archie, Lilibet reunion

King Charles is expected to take the 'biggest tour' of his reign to the United States, seemingly spoiling Prince Harry's plans to keep his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet away from their grandfather.

As per The Mirror, a source close to the government shared, "This will undoubtedly be the biggest tour of the King’s reign so far, a huge undertaking for a British monarch to be hosted in the United States."

Notably, the King is set to meet US President Donald Trump in 2026 as the Americans will be celebrating their 250th anniversary of Independence.

"Americans love the British royal family and it is a great opportunity for both sides to reaffirm the special relationship in such an important and historic year for the US," an insider added.

Moreover, the report claimed that the monarch is also 'keen' to travel to Canada, "a country and people he holds so much affection for, it will be a charm offensive on both sides."

It is important to mention that the Palace insiders declined any such trip in the near future as there are no "current dates in the diary for Their Majesties to tour either Canada or the USA, or active Palace planning taking place for either option."

But, if the King travels to the US, it has been said that the King might fulfil his desire by paying a visit to his grandchildren.