Timothee Chalamet’s ‘A Complete Unknown’ hits $100 Million on Global Box Office

Timothee Chalamet's ‘A Complete Unknown’ reaches $100 Million global milestone

A Complete Unknown has achieved a significant box office milestone, surpassing $100 million in global ticket sales.

The Bob Dylan biopic, which explores the early years of the legendary singer-songwriter, has now grossed $70 million in North America and $30 million internationally after seven weeks in theaters.

The R-rated film has become Searchlight Pictures’ sixth-highest grossing domestic release, with projections suggesting it will soon overtake Sideways ($71.5 million) to break into the studio’s top five.

Directed by James Mangold (Walk the Line), A Complete Unknown reportedly had a production budget between $60 million and $70 million.

Despite its impressive box office performance, the film is unlikely to turn a profit from its theatrical run alone, as theaters retain approximately half of ticket sales.

However, in an era where specialty films rarely cross the $100 million mark, the movie’s success is notable.

The achievement comes shortly after Chalamet was honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he received the Arlington Artist of the Year Award for his portrayal of Dylan.

During the ceremony, Chalamet shared a lighthearted moment with his Dune co-star Josh Brolin, reacting to a montage of his past roles.

"That was the trippiest montage," Chalamet joked. "Wonka to Bob Dylan. Really?"

Reflecting on playing the iconic musician, the Oscar-nominated actor expressed admiration for Dylan’s artistry and songwriting.

"I admire Bob Dylan [and] these great lyricists [and] artists that generate the work. Maybe one day I'll generate the work. Maybe one day I'll write something great," he said.

A Complete Unknown continues to receive industry recognition, with multiple nominations, including Academy Award nods for Chalamet, Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, and director James Mangold. As the awards season progresses, the film’s impact is expected to grow even further.