Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence 'accidentally' drops major hint about her due date

Jennifer Lawrence garners attention from fans with latest gesture

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence has once again garnered attention from fans after she was spotted in the New York City.

The 34-year-old actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, was spotted on Thursday, February 13, in a lumberjack shirt.

A source opened up to DailyMail.com about Lawrence’s pregnancy, confirming that the actress is not due until ‘early spring.’

They told the outlet, “Jennifer is not having the baby this month. The child is due in early spring so there is still some time.'”

Although she has been spotted running errands before, this time her visible midsection revealed a lot about her due date.

This comes after Lawrence’s publicist confirmed her pregnancy in an exclusive statement to Vogue.

According to People Magazine, the Hunger Games star ‘loves being a mom’ and is desperate to embark on this journey with her three-year-old son Cy.

An insider previously revealed to the outlet, “She’s thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives.”

For the unversed, Jennifer welcomed her first child back in February 2022 alongside her husband of six years.