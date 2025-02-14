Khloe Kardashian spills shocking insights on dating life

Khloe Kardashian reveals bizarre dating experiences

Khloe Kardashians has a list of dating horror stories to tell.

The 40-year-old started to spill the beans on her weird experiences dating men, on Thursday, February 12th.

During an episode of Khloe’s podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, the Kardashians star revealed that sometimes the same guys approach her and her sisters through social media.

"If Kim [Kardashian] gets a DM, we'll say, 'Did you get the same one?' and we'll check and normally we do. I'm like, do you not think sisters are checking?" Khloe joked.

"How many times have we gotten the same DMs?" she said, addressing her podcast guests, Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro. "We all check!"

While discussing dating through social media, the socialite revealed that she has “never ever” dated someone she connected through social media.

Dishing on her previous relationships, she added, "Everything has been organic through a friend and if they've reached to me socially, I've been introduced because of a friend.”

In the same episode, the Good American founder also detailed a story of a man she dated who had issues with wetting the bed. "I remember telling Kim, I was like, 'He’s peeing the bed like he’s a f---ing child.' So he was a pee boy. We don’t need pee boys," Khloe joked.