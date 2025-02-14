Shakira gets trolled for Beyonce-inspired concert

Shakira lands in criticism for ‘plagiarising’ Beyonce on tour

Shakira might have taken inspiration to the level of imitation, as fans are convinced her concerts are a “copy/paste” of Beyonce’s.

The 48-year-old Colombian singer, who is currently on tour, took to Instagram and shared glimpses from her first stop at the Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro.

However, fans noticed uncanny resemblance between the Cowboy Carter songstress’ massive 2023 tour.

Shakira has used a a massive screen to display an image of her along with her name and the title of the tour, which was strikingly similar to Beyonce’s tour when she had RENAISSANCE written over the stage.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Shakira’s dancers were dressed up in silver outfits, just like the Diva hitmaker and her dancers had dressed up throughout her tour.

“Shakira said they were studying Beyoncé but they actually ripped everything that wasn’t nailed to the floor omg,” one social media user wrote on X.

“Beyoncé team needs to sue Shakira at this point.. she wasn’t taking notes, she’s plagiarizing,” chimed in another.

A third wrote, “the Shakira tour copy/paste is wild. I’m trying not to think too much of it but it’s crazy how the team just redid Beyoncé’s entire process for this.”

“At this point, I’m gonna have to go see Shakira on tour since Beyoncé won’t release the ‘Renaissance’ film,” quipped another.

Shakira was one of the many singers who attended Queen Bey’s 2023 tour.