'Captain America: Brave New World' to break stereotypes

Anthony Mackie says the new Captain America movie means 'everything to him'

Actor Anthony Mackie is extremely excited to have stepped into the shoes of the new 'Captain America'.

Slated to release on February 14, Captain America: Brave New World features Mackie in the titular role. According to the actor, this role means ‘everything to him’ as it has broken the stereotypes.

The 46-year-old has depicted the first black captain America, which he thinks has represented ‘the American dream’.

While addressing his happiness excitement of bagging the role of the Marvel superhero, the 8 Mile star shared, “My grandfather was a sharecropper, my dad was a roofer and I'm Captain America.”

“Benjamin E. Mays said we study agriculture so that our kids can study math and science, so that our grandkids can study the arts. That's the American dream.”

Anthony revealed that he grew up looking at 'Superman' when he was young, and he hopes that audience of all ages are able to identify with the best qualities of his character in the new film.

He further stated that he is excited for the viewers to see the movie in theatres.

Before Mackie, Chris Evans was known as the 'Captain America' for Marvel.