Beyonce reunites with Destiny's Child for a very special occasion

Beyoncé catches up with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams

Beyoncé is getting back together with her girls for a special Destiny’s Child reunion.

The pop icon had a surprise reunion with her longtime bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, for a very special occasion — Kelly’s 44th birthday.

On Wednesday night, Beyoncé, 43, shared a rare glimpse of the get-together on Instagram, posting sweet photos of the trio laughing, hugging, and catching up.

“Birthday bestie,” she simply captioned the post.

For the special occasion, the multi-Grammy winner stunned in a black mini dress as the former bandmates laughed and posed for the camera. One sweet snap showed Beyoncé and Kelly going in for a hug.

Kelly, who officially turned 44 on Tuesday, February 12, had already marked the occasion earlier in the day with a sultry birthday photoshoot.

“Well here we are, 44,” she captioned her post, looking incredible in a risqué party-themed shoot.

The official Destiny’s Child Instagram also honoured her special day, sharing a gorgeous photo of Rowland with the message, “It’s your birthday you don’t have to do nothin’.”

Earlier this week, Michelle Williams revealed that she, Beyoncé, and Kelly still have an active group chat. Could this birthday get-together be a sign of more to come?