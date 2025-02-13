'Paddington in Peru' new sequel is in works?

Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh drops major update about fourth installment

After the success of the Paddington 3, fans had been eagerly waiting to hear from the makers about a fourth entry.

Finally, some hints have been dropped if there are chances of another sequel or not.

Studiocanal CEO and Canal+Deputy CEO Anna Marsh has officially confirmed that, “There will be a fourth film.”

According to her, the makers are thinking about the new flick and they are even working on a series as well.

“We’re thinking about the next movies and we’re working on a new TV series as well as the stage show musical with Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley”, Anna informed Deadline.

This confirmation comes after producer Roise Alison spoke about the possibility of Paddington 4.

She added: “Obviously I love the first two films, but I feel very protective about the third film.”

Roise continued: "One of the things that I've really enjoyed working through the films and on the character is trying to figure out, which are the bits of Paddington that really shine out?”

Backed by Columbia and Sony Pictures, Paddington features Ben Whishaw, voicing the role of the famous 'Bear'.