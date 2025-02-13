Kim Kardashian stuns fans with 'shocking' bride scene in 'high-end' drama

Kim Kardashian's latest move sparks curiosity among fans

Kim Kardashian has taken another major step in her career as she signs up for a new lead role in a ‘high-end’ drama.

The SKIMS founder, who shares four kids with well-known rapper Kanye West, sparked curiosity among fans after she was spotted marrying her co-star Matthew Noszka in Ryan Murphy’s series All’s Fair.

In a shocking scene, The Kardashians star could be seen smooching her No Hard Feelings co-star in the glossy drama series, which mainly revolves around a female-oriented law firm.

While Kim slipped into a long white ensemble as she danced her way to the altar with her hero, Matt looked dapper in a powder blue suit as he kissed his on-screen wife.

The 44-year-old reality star is all set to portray the role of a steely divorce lawyer, following in the footsteps of her actual lawyer who handled her divorce with West after they tragically split in February 2021.

For the unversed, Kim is also taking the lead as an executive producer on the drama, which includes other co-stars such as Naomi Watts, Glen Close, and Sarah Paulson.