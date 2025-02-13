Meghan Markle excites fans with surprising update from Montecito

Meghan Markle knows the art to remain in headlines as she left royal fans stunned with an exciting update after returning to Montecito.

The Duchess of Sussex left fans in awe as she shared an exciting update about her newest jewellry.

Meghan appears showing her bond with royal family with her meaningful gesture with the design choice, following a long-standing royal family tradition of personalised signet rings.

She surprisingly debuted a new signet ring that features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's joint royal monogram, which was unveiled after their wedding. The distinctive cypher combines an 'H' and 'M' in cursive writing, crowned with an ornate coronet.

Meghan's move seems to be a message to royals that she still follows some their tradition, also clearing the air about her never-ending relationship with Harry amid speculation.

The design includes two cross pattées, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves, making it a meaningful tribute to their shared royal connection.

Earlier, Meghan sparked reactions with her decision to return to US without Harry, however, a source close to the couple confirmed there's nothing to be surprised in her return as it was always planned.