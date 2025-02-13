Blake Lively faces another major setback after Justin Baldoni legal chaos

Blake Lively has recently faced another major setback after Justin Baldoni legal drama.

The insiders spilled to DailyMail.com that Blake’s upcoming movie, Another Simple Favor co-star Anna Kendrick would not like to team up with Green Lantern actress for movie promotions.

Both Blake and Anna reunited for the sequel to Paul Feig’s 2018 hit A Simple Favor, set for release on May 1.

However, it seemed now that the movie would be overshadowed by the media circus around Blake’s ongoing legal battle with Justin and his Wayfarer Studios.

“These movies are basically all Anna and Blake have in common,” said an insider.

The source mentioned, “They have a working relationship, by no means a close friendship or bond.”

“Last-minute talks are underway with executives as Anna would prefer to distance herself from Blake going forward,” pointed out an insider.

Interestingly, the source revealed that it was decided that both actresses would do much of the promotion together.

“That’s what the studio requested, and Anna and Blake agreed to it,” stated an insider.

The source however noted, “Anna could go it alone over fears she will get caught up in the drama.”

Last week, the first poster of the new movie was unveiled along with the announcement that it will premiere on March 7 at the SXSW Film and TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

Another insider alleged that Blake “will most definitely attend the event which may be her only promo for the movie”.

“Beyond this, Anna and the others do not anticipate any deep level of involvement,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that Anna “is prepared to handle the promotion responsibilities alone”.