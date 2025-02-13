Which Sabrina Carpenter hit album reflects her major heartbreak?

Sabrina Carpenter reveals which hit album reflects her major heartbreak

Sabrina Carpenter recently gave her fans a peek behind the curtain, revealing the album that inspired her tragic relationship.

In an interview with Vouge, the Espresso singer shared that her 2022 album, Emails I Can’t Send, had songs that were deeply personal to her due to being a reflection of "[her] biggest heartbreak to date. My first real one. I hate to say that."

"That was my first time really, really getting to sit and steer the whole thing," she said.

The Please Please Please crooner further described the album as "my first big-girl album."

“It definitely makes all my exes before that feel like shit. I don’t mean to do that,” she said while discussing about how the songs put her exes in a bad light.

"I just think in a sense of really understanding the grieving-someone-that’s-alive feeling. I never felt that until this one."

Carpenter has dated Bradley Steven Perry, Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and Barry Keoghan.

Since the album was released in 2022, it could possibly be about Bradley Steven Perry whom she dated from 2014-15 or Joshua Bassett, who was her boyfriend in 2020.

However previously, the music sensation in an interview with Paper magazine shared that, "There's more to me than my [hit songs]. There's a person under there that some days feels really confident and some days literally just can't get out of bed."

Recently, Sabrina Carpenter won her first-ever Grammy award for the Best Pop Solo performance (Espresso) and Best pop Vocal album (Short n’ Sweet).