Meghan Markle hit with major setback soon after California return

Meghan Markle returned to California to shift her focus back to her brand launch as she receives a major setback.

The Duchess of Sussex, who beamed next to Prince Harry as supported him during the Invictus Games in Canada for the past few days, was met with bad news as negativity continues to surround her beloved project.

Meghan, who is expecting to release her cooking show on Netflix next month, is “frustrated” by the remarks her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, have gotten before the launch.

An insider revealed to InTouch Weekly that Meghan’s close friends and confidantes are worried that she is “setting herself up for another embarrassing failure”.

However, another source suggested that Meghan is “absolutely convinced” that once her products, which includes two flavours of jam, will “completely change” opinions of naysayers because “she knows it’s a high quality product.”

The source added that “everyone that has actually tasted it raves about how great it is.”

They also explained that since her jam was ridiculed by people, she is now “more determined to get it on shelves so that the public can actually try it.”

Meghan “does need some more capital to put behind it so she can produce it on a large enough scale and get it on shelves and the word is she’s making that a priority this year,” the first source told the outlet.

The report emerged after the Duchess had shared an update on Instagram about her return to Montecito mansion following her trip to Vancouver and Whistler. The Duchess had shared a glimpse of the treats and presents their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, received at the Games.