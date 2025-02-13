King Charles, Queen Camilla make delightful announcement after Meghan's message

King Charles, Queen Camilla make delightful announcement after Meghan's statement

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have made a historic decision of their reign amid ongoing tension with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The King and Queen will visit Middlesbrough this week. It will be the first trip of any sitting monarch in more than three decades since Queen Elizabeth II's in 1993.

The royal couple will arrive at Centre Square on Thursday (February 13) to mark the King’s first visit to the North East as Monarch, with his last visit being to Bishop Auckland and Barnard Castle in April 2022 ahead of his Coronation.

The two royal dignitaries will attend several engagements before attending a celebration event in Centre Square.

Reacting to the announcement, the Middlesbrough Mayor Chris Cooke said it's a "wonderful news" for the town.

As per reports Cleveland Police has put a dispersal order in place to prevent anti-social behaviour during the King's historic visit. The law enforcers have also beefed up securities.

Local musician and mental health campaigner Mike McGrother will lead performances of songs and poetry that celebrate the Middlesbrough area, with his Infant Hercules Choir and band The Wildcats of Kilkenny.

On the other hand, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle broke her silence after leaving the Invictus Games in Canada to return to US.

Turning to her official Instagram on Wednesday, the Duchess shared a photo showing Canadian treats and souvenirs brought back for her children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

Meghan wrote in caption along with the picture: "A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones. Cheering you on from home!"

The 43-year-old duchess had spent the last five days at the Games with Prince Harry before returning to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.