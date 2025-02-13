Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s growing bond: John Miller’s reaction revealed

John Miller feels like a third wheel

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have grown closer than ever since his divorce from Jennifer Lopez and LA wildfires.

The Batman star and the 13 Going on 30 alum got married in 2015 but got divorced two years later.

However, the couple continued to co-parent their three children – Violet (19), Seraphina (16) and Samuel (12).

Amid marital troubles with Jennifer Lopez and after the LA wildfires especially, the Gone Girl actor could be seen leaning on Garner’s shoulder for support.

So much so that reports circulated around the media that the ever-growing closeness between the former couple is making Elektra star’s beau feel like a third wheel.

In this regard, a source spilled the beans with US Weekly.

The CEO of CaliBurger contrary to the popular belief is unbothered by it.

“Everything is fine with John and Jen,” the insider chimed in.

Squashing all rumours of jealousy between Garner and Miller, the bird chirped, “Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues.”

For the unversed, Affleck and Lopez began dating in 2002 before splitting up in 2004. The On the Floor hitmaker and the Good Will Hunting star rekindled their romance and got married in 2022, before eventually divorcing each other two years later.

Garner and Miller, on the other hand, have been in off-again-on-again relationship since 2018. The couple considers themselves engaged but the wedding is off the cards in near future.