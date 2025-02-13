Prince Harry talks Archie, Lilibet’s challenging demands as Meghan returns

Prince Harry gets candid about Archie, Lilibet’s challenging demands

Prince Harry is now faced with difficult questions as his two children, Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet are growing older.

The Duke of Sussex, who had remained in Canada to see the conclusion of the Invictus Games as his wife Meghan Markle flew back to California to their children, got candid about the challenges he faces while navigating crucial topics.

Harry noted that his children are “fascinated” to learn more about the participants at the games which turns into a “very interesting conversation”.

“To explain why that person is missing a leg, why that person is missing an arm, why do they look the way they do. It’s challenging but important,” he told People Magazine.

“Our kids are still so young, but Archie, especially, is asking those questions,” he explained. “As any parent knows, once you open that door and those questions are asked, or that conversation starts, more and more doors start opening.”

He continued, “And then he starts asking, ‘How did they get injured? What’s a mine? What’s all this?’ It becomes opening Pandora’s box, to some extent, especially with kids this age, because they have no filter, and they’re just so curious and so inquisitive!”

Harry added that the kids “want to know more, more, more.”

Prince Harry, who was a former captain in the British Army, founded the Invictus Games back in 2014 for ex-military people to find a way to cope with their traumas.

The update comes as Meghan shared an update as she reunited with their children in their Montecito mansion. In an Instagram Story, the Duchess shared the treats she had received for her children with a message of support for Harry.

“A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones! Cheering you on from home!”