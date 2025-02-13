Jonas Brothers mark two decades together, tease new music

Jonas Brothers marks two decades together, tease new music

To commemorate their 20-year milestone, the Jonas Brothers are taking a moment to reflect on their journey and express heartfelt gratitude to their devoted fans.

On Wednesday evening, the renowned pop band marked their 20th anniversary with a heartfelt post on their official Instagram account.

"To us, it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It's About Time CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local mall to play for anyone who would listen," they noted.

The Jonas Brothers continued, "We were chasing our dream to play music and connect with others in a deep way that only music can provide."

They expressed their appreciation for their fans' unwavering support, stating that they feel grateful every day that their fans have been with them throughout their 20-year journey.

"Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we've all grown up together," they noted.

Moreover, the trio fueled excitement among fans by announcing, "2025 will be a year of music: New Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack."

They also revealed that "Nick returns to Broadway this spring for The Last Five Years..

And we are nearly wrapped on our holiday movie that we can't wait for you to see this fall."

The trio of brothers ended their caption with a heartfelt message of love for their loyal followers.

Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas are the three siblings that make up the Jonas Brothers, which was founded in 2005.