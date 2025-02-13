'I’m the OG now,' Captain America Anthony Mackie takes charge of Avengers

The New Captain America, Anthony Mackie, took charge of assembling the new team of Avengers.

The actor who was passed the torch to become the new Captain America in Brave New World, told Deadline he was the only Avenger left from the old group.

"I’m the OG now. I’m the only guy," he claimed playfully. "I’m the Avenger from the old group that brings in the new group. So it’ll be a changing of the guard."

Referring to a scene from the trailer of the newly released Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony, who finally got a leading role in a Marvel movie after joining the MCU a decade ago, says he will decide who will join the new Avengers ensemble.

"As you see in the new trailer, Ross is like, 'I want you to start up The Avengers.' So I have to figure out who’s going to be the new Avengers," he explained, boasting about the perquisites of being the Captain America.

"That’s the perk of being Captain America. I get to pick who I want to hang out with," the 46-year-old actor asserted with a cheeky grin.

It is pertinent to note that Mackie's Sam Wilson, formerly known as the Falcon, replaced Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in Captain America: Brave New World, released on Tuesday, February 12.